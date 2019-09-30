Honda's new safety ad is a punch in the gut

Around 40,000 lives are lost on American roads every year.

But "crash statistics alone simply can’t tell the story of how a single crash can have a significant and lasting effect on family, friends and loved ones of people involved in a collision," said Ed Beadle, senior manager of marketing at Honda.

The motor giant has unveiled a powerful new campaign created in partnership with agency of record RPA.

"Safety for Everyone" follows the life of one man and the numerous relationships he breaks if a fatal accident were to take him.

Beadle said: "‘Safety for Everyone’ represents Honda’s unique approach to safety -- that everyone sharing the road should be able to safely and confidently enjoy the freedom of mobility.

"With nearly 40,000 lives being lost each year in the United States due to motor vehicle crashes, Honda is dedicated to not only improving the safety of drivers and occupants of its vehicles, but all road users such as pedestrians, motorcycle riders, cyclists and occupants of other vehicles, with the ultimate goal of eliminating crashes and vehicle-related fatalities completely.

"We wanted our new Honda brand campaign to capture the type of real-life scenario that inspires Honda engineers to pour their passion into creating technologies that work toward our ‘Safety for Everyone’ approach of protecting everyone sharing the road."