Out of Home Advertising Association teams with U.N. to promote biodiversity

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is doing its part to promote the protection of the world’s biodiversity with donated assets for World Wildlife Day.

To honor World Wildlife Day, more than 6,000 digital out of home screens across the U.S. were donated to the campaign. The screens will feature unique creative embodying the 2020 theme of "Sustaining All Life on Earth."

On March 3rd, digital OOH screens in NYC will carry World Wildlife Day messaging to complement events taking place at UN HQ. Additionally, 500-plus digital taxi tops and taxi TVs will be geo-targeted to the UN HQ on the same day.

The campaign aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 12, 14 and 15, which deal with alleviating poverty, ensuring sustainable use of resources, and conserving life both on land and below water to halt biodiversity loss.

"Great to be able to spread the message far and wide on the importance of biodiversity and wildlife for all!" tweeted the CITES, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora which was a partner for the activation.