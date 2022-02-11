Hologic, Mary J. Blige prep Super Bowl ad play

Women’s-health-focused med-tech firm Hologic is making its Super Sunday play.

The company will launch a national campaign with a spot featuring singer and actress Mary J. Blige. The ad shows Blige making time for a wellness check-up amid her frenzied schedule.

“Women have always put themselves on the backburner. It hasn’t always been a priority for them to take care of themselves,” noted Jane Mazur, VP of corporate communications at Hologic. “We think the responsibility lives with us. We’re not sitting here promoting a specific product and test; we want to empower women.”

The goal of “Her Health is Her Wealth,” Mazur explained, is to remind women to prioritize self-care at a moment when the stresses and isolation of the pandemic might be taking a toll. According to recent Hologic research, 50% of women aged 16 to 54 haven’t had a health screening in the last year.

Over the course of the last year, Hologic has launched a $20 million health equity campaign and unveiled a partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network to raise awareness of health disparities. The collaboration with Blige echoes those and other efforts to infuse Hologic’s creative work with more diversity.

“We believe that having a women-led process, creatively and organically, would lead to an authentic voice and execution of the ad,” Mazur said. “Mary J. Blige was instrumental in the storyboarding. We believed it was important to represent all women in a way they could ultimately see themselves.”

The campaign was created in partnership with CHE creative, a Black-owned and women-led ad agency, as well as director and artist child.

While the commercial will run across NBC platforms during the Winter Olympics, Mazur said the Super Bowl platform was essential in order to grab the attention of men and women alike.

“At the end of the day, we want to impact not only the women that are going to be watching this commercial but also the men in their lives,” Mazur said. “The message needs to be heard and understood and acted upon by both genders. Men need to turn to the women in their lives and encourage them to take care of themselves, and women need to turn to men and say, ‘I need to take care of myself.’”

Blige will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

