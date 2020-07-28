Hollywood action director chases off sedan category's sedate image

Darrin Prescott, the action-sequence director best known for pumping up the adrenaline on movies such as Baby Driver, Ford vs. Ferrari and Black Panther took the wheel of a campaign for the Kia K5 sedan, a new entry in the most sedate of automobile categories.

Kia5 Live is a series of digital live events to demonstrate the precision maneuvers of the new sedan line that is replacing the Kia Optima.

The campaign is debuting with digital spots airing on Emmys.com during Tuesday’s 72nd Emmy Awards presentation of nominees. Later Tuesday, during Triple Threat Stunt, a livestream Twitter event directed by Prescott, some of Hollywood’s best stunt drivers will push Kia K5’s turbocharged engines through a course.

Triple Threat Stunt will run on Kia’s live event page and feature Hollywood drivers Sean Graham, Jalil Jay Lynch and his stunt-driving daughter, Brionna Lynch.

This summer, agency David&Goliath will launch a social media and national broadcast campaign for the K5.