Holding them accountable: How brands are measuring DEI efforts

June marks not only Pride, but a year since the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd. It's also taking place amid increased violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

Brands are stepping in, seeking to do their part to amplify the voices of underrepresented groups and combat hate on the streets and online.

Many of these efforts highlight the real stories of real people. Tracking this content shows it has a positive impact on the bottom line and is not just good publicity.

"When we track things like engagement rates and click-through, we generally find that purpose-driven content outperforms the Google benchmark by a considerable amount," says Drew Train, cofounder of purpose-focused branding agency Oberland. "This content outperforms to the point where our creative teams push the technical teams that focus on optimization to try something that they don't think will work as well, and then they try it and it outperforms. Things like not throwing a logo on a video in the first few seconds doesn't matter if you have something important to say."

There are many different ways to approach the work. Starbucks, for example, paused advertising across its social channels for two months last summer during the height of Black Lives Matter protests. As the brand explained, the pause was intended to give the company time to reevaluate its approach to increasing inclusivity.

"In our path forward, we will monitor all platforms' content, community health and brand suitability, with a continued focus on: transparency (demanding more information about their progress on addressing content that goes against our brand standards and about where our ads appear); enforcement of their standards across platforms (to ensure they are eliminating prohibiting content); and governance and accountability (to ensure that they have the mechanisms to enforce and will continue to make progress where needed)," Starbucks said at the time.

The coffee chain has continued these efforts by sharing third-party educational resources as well as the personal stories of its employees on its blog and across social channels.

Converse, meanwhile, put an emphasis on amplifying youth voices of every background. Since launching its first Pride collection in 2015, Converse has donated more than $1.3 million to support local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations and nearly $2 million to support the Black community.

Beyond measuring the impact of the work of the organizations they fund, Converse has offered its own platform and resources to young creatives through its Converse All Stars program.

"The robust community-focused ecosystem of mentorship, commissions and funding aims to create new opportunities for young creatives around the world facilitated by Converse's extended network," the brand explained.

Recent campaigns include a collaboration with Tremaine Emory, which featured the African-American flag on a Chuck 70 shoe, and a campaign to drive voter turnout among first-time Black votes; backing the creation of Outer Voice Records, a label for American artists of South Asian descent; and a collaboration with Jordan Anderson to document and celebrate the Queer Black community in Italy and offer them a safe space.

"Our annual collections and campaigns are punctuation marks, a celebration of our longstanding commitment to the youth communities we serve," Converse explained. "While we track social media and earned media results for purpose-driven campaigns as we would for any campaign, success for us is continuing to show up for the community, internally and externally, with the right actions, commitment and product to reflect their values and create positive impact."

Lippe Taylor works with Mbye Njie, founder of Legal Equalizer, an app that seeks to document police interactions and hold parties accountable, therefore making those encounters safer.

Jamie Jacobson, SVP at Lippe Taylor, explains that the agency has taken an integrated approach to earned media, digital and social to measure the success of their efforts.

"Lippe Taylor has focused our efforts on elevating the conversation around the importance of safer police encounters and the steps that people can take to protect themselves," Jacobson said.

The agency has supported Legal Equalizer's social campaigns such as a #KnowYourRights campaigns focused on sharing information about what to do during a traffic stop or ICE encounters, as well as information about marijuana laws and the First Amendment. To measure the success of their overarching strategy, Jacobson explains that they're looking at "social channel growth, post engagement and app downloads."

Maxine Enciso, SVP and co-lead of Ketchum's DEI specialty, advocates a slightly different approach than the brands and organizations seen above.

"Success is about first knowing where your organization stands on the 'acceptor-to-activist' spectrum and then engaging accordingly," she explains. "Problems are all but guaranteed to arise when brands flail and react to one social justice issue after another without the understanding of who they are (and want to be) as an organization."

Enciso recommends that brands align internally first and prioritize empathy and authenticity when choosing to get involved in broader conversations. To help Ketchum clients determine how and when to engage, the firm is using social listening and media monitoring tools in conjunction with the work of analysts.

"We view communications efforts surrounding DEI and social justice issues through a reputation management lens," Enciso says. "So for example, many companies feel pressured to enter social justice conversations based on feedback they receive from internal and external stakeholders. However, we've seen instances where the goodwill a company expects to receive from entering a conversation or making a thoughtfully planned action or commitment quickly erodes if the words and actions don't align with its corporate endeavors."

To mitigate this risk and understand the broader environment, Ketchum relies on what it calls the "Social Justice Tech Stack," which is powered by omniearnedID. The tool provides insights on engagement levels, predictions on how an issue may evolve and details about who is engaging with the content.

FleishmanHillard also has its own tools to help clients define strategy and track progress. As part of its True Mosaic offering, Fleishman has developed a DE&IQ tool, which is a "diagnostic that contains over 90 factors of DEI public actions and statements thematically organized based on the fundamental leadership principles they represent: diversity, inclusion, equity, advocacy and accountability," explains Sang Jung, SVP of measurement and analytics.

Using tools like Talkwalker, DE&IQ "sources and curates any and all publicly available DEI (in)actions and (mis)statements brands have made within a given period," says Jung. "This data is used to create a 0-100 DE&IQ score that categorizes brands as 'laggards,' 'moderates' or 'innovators within the DEI space. The results are used to measure and benchmark a brand's DEI leadership progress over time, across campaigns and compared against the efforts of other companies."

"Ultimately, we use the DE&IQ to help clients match the societal and audience expectations of an authentic and substantive DEI culture for now and beyond," Jung adds.