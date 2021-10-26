History Channel introduces everyday people to iconic historical figures

There are plenty of inventions that people take for granted every day, but there’s a person and a story behind every great idea.
The History Channel’s campaign, “The Rest Is History,” introduces iconic historical figures to everyday people. In one spot, a man gets in his car while it’s raining only to discover Mary Anderson, the inventor of the windshield wipers.
He tries to ask how she got into his car, but instead she recounts the inspiration behind her invention. “And the rest is history,” Anderson concludes.
