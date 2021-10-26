History Channel introduces everyday people to iconic historical figures

by Mariah Cooper Added 5 hours ago

The campaign, created by Valiant Pictures, features Mary Anderson, Jackie Robinson and Alfred L. Cralle.

There are plenty of inventions that people take for granted every day, but there’s a person and a story behind every great idea.

The History Channel’s campaign, “The Rest Is History,” introduces iconic historical figures to everyday people. In one spot, a man gets in his car while it’s raining only to discover Mary Anderson, the inventor of the windshield wipers. 

He tries to ask how she got into his car, but instead she recounts the inspiration behind her invention. “And the rest is history,” Anderson concludes. 

Production Company | Valiant Pictures
Founding Partner & EP  | Vincent Lin
Founding Partner & EP | Matthew D’Amato
Executive Producer  | Adam Zimmer
Director  | Danny Corey
DP  | Mikey van Beuren
Production Designer  | Nick Horton
HMU  | Kristen Saia
Wardrobe  | Jolene Nava
Editorial  | Northern Lights
Editor | Greg Mitchels

