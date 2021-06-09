Hispanic multicultural agency H Code expands offering to Black audiences

Multicultural media company H Code, which focuses on insights and media targeting for Hispanic audiences, has launched a unit dedicated to Black audiences. B Code extends H Code’s media planning and buying, data and insights, and custom solutions to the Black community.

H Code decided to expand its audience focus after seeing overlap between attributes of Black and Hispanic groups in the U.S., said Damian Bender, General Manager of B Code.

“So we decided to try and apply the same theory and strategy [we use for Hispanic audiences] to the Black audience,” he said.

H Code began testing the initiative, which launched on Wednesday, two years ago. The news coincided with the release of B Code’s Black Digital Fact Pack, a study that surveyed 1,334 Black respondents in the United States about their digital behaviors.

The study reveals that 82% of Black Americans stay loyal to brands they like, but 70% do not think brands understand Black culture.

Black consumers also tend to be cord-cutters, with only 50% of the audience maintaining cable subscriptions, and 80% using CTV platforms and services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

According to Bender, insights are a baseline and an example of how much further brands need to go to connect with the Black community.

“We're trying to help [marketers and advertisers] be responsive to what actually is going on inside the Black community,” Bender said.