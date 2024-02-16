Hispanic comms agency MEL names Gustavo Garcia as chief digital officer

by Ewan Larkin
Added 7 hours ago The Information
Pictured: Gustavo Garcia. (Photo credit: MEL, used with permission)
Pictured: Gustavo Garcia. (Photo credit: MEL, used with permission)

Garcia will lead digital and social media strategy at the agency, which launched in September through a partnership with Edelman.

Hispanic-focused communications shop MEL, which was formed through a partnership between advertising executives and Edelman, has appointed Gustavo Garcia as its chief digital officer, a newly created role.

Reporting to MEL president and chief creative officer Luis Miguel Messianu, Garcia is overseeing the agency’s digital and social media strategy, as well as helping with new business development. 

Garcia said in an emailed statement that, because “the future of brand growth is Hispanic and more digital than ever, 2024 is going to be a big year to develop omnichannel consumer journeys and connected stories with measurable outcomes.”

MEL COO Carla Santiago declined to comment on which clients Garcia will be supporting but said he will be working across sectors including CPG, media, healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, technology and hospitality.

As well as digital and social media, MEL focuses on earned media, supporting clients with crisis communications and issues management, media relations and thought leadership. 

MEL was launched in September by advertising and marketing veterans Pedro Lerma and Messianu in partnership with Edelman, which has a minority stake in the firm. Edelman CEO Richard Edelman and Lerma serve as chairman and chief executive, respectively, of the Miami-based agency.  

The other members of MEL’s leadership team include chief strategy officer Omar Quiñones, executive creative director Danny Alvarez and head of client services Jennifer Rangel, according to a statement from the firm. 

Garcia most recently served as an EVP in the U.S. digital practice at Edelman. A search is underway for his replacement, according to Santiago. 

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.

