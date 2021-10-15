Hispanic in advertising: The 360 Agency’s Tish Galindo

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Campaign US is spotlighting Hispanic executives from across the industry. This interview with Tish Galindo, founder and CEO of The 360 Agency, has been lightly edited.

What is it like to be a Latina/Hispanic in the advertising industry?

It's exciting, challenging and an industry that I am proud to be shaping, especially when less than .01% of creative agencies are Female-owned, and less than .03% of creatives are people of color. It is vital for me as a leader to change the numbers and create more opportunities

How has it changed since you first started?

We are having more meaningful conversations about inclusion, diversity and equity, and there’s a concerted effort by brands to listen to and be in relationship with multicultural audiences.

How would you like to see brands honor Hispanic Heritage Month this year?

I would like to see them honor us 365 days of the year with access and compensation within their enterprises, their boards, executive levels, pay equity reports and opportunities in the supply chain for diverse vendors.

Where has the advertising industry made progress with diversity and inclusion? What still needs to be done?

Industry organizations such as AIMM, ANA multicultural, AdColor and even our conversation here with Campaign US are all part of meaningful advocacy, progress and accountability measures, like what we saw post-BLM. The industry can continue to do more by creating business opportunities for women, people of color and minority-owned vendors.

What is something you love about your culture?

Everything! Our sauce, fire, spice, color, music… and the millions of ways we can make a taco.

How would you like to see your culture represented in the industry and by brands?

With a true depiction of the range of culture, richness and color that we contribute to society. I will continue to work with brands in helping them connect with Latino culture by curating the most elevated Latino stories of our people, their legacy, success and a bright path forward. Pa’lante!