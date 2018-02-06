Highlights from the 3% Conference Super Bowl live tweetup

For the fifth consecutive Super Bowl, the 3% Conference called out brands that were stereotypical or applauded the ones that "got it," using the hashtag #3percentSB.
Sunday night saw 3 percenters in full-force at the VML’s New York offices. This year, the 3% team had outpost live events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston , Miami and of course, New York.
@NotHerProphet summarized poignantly.
While I watch these commercials and tweet with #3percentSB for a second year, I’m more aware of my place in the ad world more than ever and am optimistic for the future and my future.— im at oliviamoo.re (@notherprophet) February 4, 2018
Of course, there were some hits and misses.
Toyota won the popular vote by high-demand.
feeling inspired and there just might be something in my eyes #notcrying #toyota #adswelike #superbowlcommercials #3percentsb— luvy (@luvylu) February 4, 2018
And so did Tide.
Any ad student will tell you it doesn't get harder than detergent ads. @tide cleans up with a clever concept from @wwsaatchi #3percentsb— Katherine M. Gordon (@katgordon) February 5, 2018
While brands like Diet Coke, Pringles and RAM (hey, women and people of color drive trucks, too) missed the bus.
The @DietCoke ad is PEAK problematic media in one #SuperBowl ad: if there's a woman (and there's only ever one) she's white, blond, and thin. #NotBuyingIt #SuperBowl #3percentsb— Miss Representation (@RepresentPledge) February 5, 2018
Even a digital platform like Wix was a let down.
On today’s episode of Mansplaing... @Wix #notbuyingit #3percentsb pic.twitter.com/phqWINjKM0— Parker Shea (@parker_shea) February 5, 2018
Like Cindy Gallop says, "There’s a shit ton of money to be made by taking women seriously."
Especially true for Super Bowl ads where the product categories implicitly show that 80 percent of the buying is done by women.