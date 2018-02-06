Super Bowl

Highlights from the 3% Conference Super Bowl live tweetup

by Lalita Salgaokar Added 18 hours ago

3 percenters made their voices heard during the Big Game for the fifth year in a row.

For the fifth consecutive Super Bowl, the 3% Conference called out brands that were stereotypical or applauded the ones that "got it," using the hashtag #3percentSB.

Sunday night saw 3 percenters in full-force at the VML’s New York offices. This year, the 3% team had outpost live events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston , Miami and of course, New York.

@NotHerProphet summarized poignantly.


Of course, there were some hits and misses.

Toyota won the popular vote by high-demand.


And so did Tide.


While brands like Diet Coke, Pringles and RAM (hey, women and people of color drive trucks, too) missed the bus.


Even a digital platform like Wix was a let down.


Like Cindy Gallop says, "There’s a shit ton of money to be made by taking women seriously."

Especially true for Super Bowl ads where the product categories implicitly show that 80 percent of the buying is done by women.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us