Highlights from the 3% Conference Super Bowl live tweetup

For the fifth consecutive Super Bowl, the 3% Conference called out brands that were stereotypical or applauded the ones that "got it," using the hashtag #3percentSB.

Sunday night saw 3 percenters in full-force at the VML’s New York offices. This year, the 3% team had outpost live events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston , Miami and of course, New York.

@NotHerProphet summarized poignantly.

While I watch these commercials and tweet with #3percentSB for a second year, I’m more aware of my place in the ad world more than ever and am optimistic for the future and my future. — im at oliviamoo.re (@notherprophet) February 4, 2018





Of course, there were some hits and misses.

Toyota won the popular vote by high-demand.





And so did Tide.

Any ad student will tell you it doesn't get harder than detergent ads. @tide cleans up with a clever concept from @wwsaatchi #3percentsb — Katherine M. Gordon (@katgordon) February 5, 2018





While brands like Diet Coke, Pringles and RAM (hey, women and people of color drive trucks, too) missed the bus.





Even a digital platform like Wix was a let down.





Like Cindy Gallop says, "There’s a shit ton of money to be made by taking women seriously."

Especially true for Super Bowl ads where the product categories implicitly show that 80 percent of the buying is done by women.