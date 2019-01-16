Hershey's, Tyson, Meredith join forces on ad measurement

People-based ad server Thunder Experience Cloud has created a new industry group aimed at developing a standard for sharing and measuring ad data in transparent ways.

The Truth in Measurement group, backed by executives from Meredith, Hershey’s and Tyson Foods, hopes to help solve transparency issues around publishers providing little-to-no data to advertisers due to fear around compromising consumer privacy.

"The industry is right now dividing itself into walled gardens and open web when in fact what all sides want is a ‘community garden.’ This middle ground is where data is shared but in a responsible way that protects consumer privacy and platform data from data leakage and misuse," Thunder CEO Victor Wong told Campaign US. "Truth in Measurement seeks to establish a technical framework that all brands and platforms can adopt to make ‘community gardens’ possible and restore trust in the ad ecosystem through privacy-focused measurement."

The new group will also work on enabling people-based measurements, such as tracking ad exposure and conversion by person across channels in order to better know the ROI of campaigns.

"Some major platforms have begun redacting data such as user IDs they previously provided, and this is something that can no longer occur in the industry," said Trace Rutland, director of media innovation at Tyson Foods. "We are excited to be partnering with industry leaders on this initiative to encourage advertisers to holistically and accurately measure impact with TIM’s framework."