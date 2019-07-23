Here's why United Rentals has a cow in its new campaign

United Rentals – the world’s largest equipment rental company – has had enough of seeing large pieces of construction equipment sitting idle for months in fields and sites.

Rather than seeing this equipment become backscratchers for cows, the company is aiming to help improve efficiency on construction, industrial and infrastructure projects across North America.

The "A Better Worksite is Here" campaign, created by Droga5, includes TV, immersive content, contextual OOH and targeted digital. To better reach its audiences around major infrastructure projects, United Rentals is using hyper-contextual OOH and geo-targeted digital ads in the U.S. and Canada.

"We enlisted Droga5 because we believe creativity is a critical component in connecting with our customers," said Chris Hummel, CMO of United Rentals, in a statement. "We want the campaign to resonate with them by tapping into real industry issues while also ensuring we’re inserting a differentiated message into the marketplace."

In addition to the ads, the campaign includes an immersive website in which viewers can learn new ways of attacking worksite inefficiency. The site also features summaries about more than 50 of the larges infrastructure projects in the U.S. and Canada and what it will take for them to be completed.

Ray Del Savio, executive creative director at Droga5 said: "We have been excited about our partnership with United Rentals since the onset because they have the appetite and ambition to take a traditional b-to-b message and bring it to life in a unique and creative way."

"The first round of work highlights all the solutions United Rentals offers their customers and that by combining equipment, data, safety and expertise United Rentals can help the industry transform the way works get done," he added.