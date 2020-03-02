Here's why Mastercard is teaming with fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg

Mastercard and renowned fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg are joining forces to improve retail experiences for shoppers, including implementing technology that helps store associates provide informed recommendations for consumers.

The partnership also underlines the duo’s shared focus on female empowerment through the DVF InCharge platform and the Mastercard Her Ideas Start Something Priceless initiative.

Through the partnership, DVF store visitors will be able to leverage Mastercard’s digital retail technology to explore in-store art galleries and learn about a selection of women’s contributions, as well as discover stories behind designs using QR codes. Additionally, Mastercard’s technology gives store associates access to specific commercial KPIS and allows them to make better recommendations to shoppers based on specific variables, such product demand and time of the day.

"Connecting is really important, especially if you want to be a brand that stands out to consumers today," said Diane von Furstenberg in a statement. "With this technology, DVF has the unique opportunity to bring our customers on a journey, allowing them access to content that brings them closer to our brand story. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Mastercard to create a truly unique experience within our flagship store."

Alongside the retail tech partnership, DVF and Mastercard will kick off Diane von Furstenberg’s 3rd annual celebration of International Women’s Day, which is open to the public and includes discussions and panels from female thought leaders, such as von Furstenberg herself.

As part of the larger partnership, Mastercard is honored to welcome Diane von Furstenberg to Mastercard’s Women Business Advisory Council, aimed at advancing the mission of women founders across industries with the support, mentorship and insights they deserve.

