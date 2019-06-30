Here's why Cindy Gallop projected social sex on NYC buildings this weekend

Cindy Gallop has had it with the strict rules and increasing limitations around adult content on social platforms and in advertising, so the CEO and founder of MakeLoveNotPorn decided to take matters into her own hands over the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, Gallop launched a guerilla marketing effort for MakeLoveNotPorn (MLNP) in New York City to tackle current censorship taking place across advertising channels. The outspoken diversity and inclusion advocate projected films and images to promote and help recruit for MLNP – a user-generated social sex video-sharing platform - on buildings in the city, including 14th and Broadway, 14th and 8th Avenue and Houston & MacDougal.

Gallop launched MLNP about 10 years ago to help drive healthy conversations around real sex and erase harmful myths and stigmas put into society by the hardcore porn industry.

Throughout her journey with MLNP, Gallop has struggled – like many sex tech companies – to promote her company through advertising, whether with traditional spots, billboards or social placements.

Without the option of using traditional OOH buys, Gallop teamed up with Jane Wayne Productions on her guerilla marketing effort to raise awareness of censorship issues as well as her company.