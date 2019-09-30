Here's why Campaign US now has a subscription model

You've probably noticed something different about our website for the last couple weeks. Well, here’s the scoop: Last week, Campaign US joined many of its competitors in launching a subscription model for its content, including an individual and corporate package.

Why the change? At the risk of sounding smug, we believe our content is worth paying for. But allow me to elaborate.

Campaign US cares about this industry. We have our finger on the pulse of creativity, advertising and marketing. We are passionate about the agencies and brands, about diversity and inclusion, about breaking news, storytelling and revealing truths of all sizes.

We want to keep elevating this industry, celebrating it and pushing it forward. We plan on continuing to provide our adland family with the best features, analyses, news stories and insights for a long time to come, which is why we’re now asking our readers to subscribe.

The options, which include individual and corporate packages, start at $89 a year.

With the subscription, members will receive premium, paid-only content here, as well special rates for our events - and everyone knows Campaign US hosts great parties, awards and conferences.

For more information, visit here: https://www.campaignlive.com/subscribe.

Campaign US appreciates your support, and we’re excited to keep giving the valuable content you crave.