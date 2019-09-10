Here's what influencers are saying about New York Fashion Week

Sustainability, brand values and the rise of experiential are some of the major trends influencers are reporting at New York Fashion Week.

Influencer-centric agency Obviously surveyed more than 230 people from its network to get the latest from the runway.

Mae Karwowski, Founder & CEO, Obviously, said: "Influencers and their audiences care about more than just the fashion: they care deeply about the context and story behind the clothing seen on the runway. Sustainability, political messaging and social values are now more important than ever."

Here are some of the trending themes at this year’s event:

Sustainability, please

Influencers are excited to see more and more brands practicing sustainability. But sustainability comes with concerns about cost. Right now, fashionistas are weighing the pros and cons as industry pressure to do more good in the world gains pace. Many influencers said they shop at brands like Zara, pointing to a pull and push between wanting to shop sustainability and affordability. Vintage might be the sweet spot.

The rise of experiential pop-up

Experiential continues to win big across adland -- and fashion marketers are making good use of it. Shopbop and Mejuri pop-ups are among the most popular events that influencers are attending this week. The brands have deliberately (and unapologetically) designed these spaces to be Instagram friendly. Influencers are swarming like bees to honey.

Brand values matter

Brand values are influencing buying behaviors. It echoes an industry-wide trend of Gen Z and Millennials caring deeply about what a brand truly stands for. Influencers say this was brought to life by Kerby Jean-Raymond in his Pyer Moss’ show "American, Also Lesson 3: Sister," inspired by queer black woman Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Bold is beautiful

Influencers are predicting that bold colors and prints and oversized silhouettes are going to continue to dominate the runway this year. Overwhelmingly, they said menswear -- suits, boxy shapes, oversized shoulders -- will be paired with satin or other mixed fabrics and a pastel palette for fall.

Archived fashion is throwing us back to the 90s

Brace for a resurgence of archived fashions from the 90s with plaids, bucket hats, tiny bags, and statement headbands. Earlier decades are getting a spotlight too, with flared pants and the 80s menswear silhouettes. This is another indication that mixes of vintage and modern is a major theme this year.