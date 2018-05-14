Here's how brands and agencies celebrated Mother's Day

"Mama Knows Breast" by Zappos and Mamava

For more than 80 percent of new mothers, breastfeeding is an essential part of their day-to-day. And let’s face it: pumpin’ ain’t easy. From lack of accessible facilities to workplace limitations to the absence of public discourse, nursing moms face a slew of challenges.

Zappos teamed up with Mamava to highlight the issues in a hilarious way with Dena Blizzard of One Funny Mother.

"#RaisedMeToCare" by Dove Chocolate

The brand invited fans to submit stories of how their mothers helped shape them into the people they are today. The campaign ran over social with the hashtag "RaisedMeToCare." Last week, Dove Chocolate introduced the winner as Susan Kegal of Chicago.

Susan, a veteran who served in the Air Force, who is now a dance teacher and a mom herself, credits her mother for always supporting her through every challenge she has gone through in her life.

"The MOM Squad" by Summer Infant

Spiderman and Deadpool have had their day -- the superheroes of tomorrow are reserved for mothers. Baby products brand Summer Infant turned pregnant moms into forces to be reckoned with.

"We believe every mom is a hero," said Jen Johnson, vice president of brand marketing for Summer Infant. "By portraying real moms as superhero characters, Summer Infant’s goal is to celebrate the strength and beauty of motherhood."

"Fierce Mama" by agency moms

Think about that special part of a card shop dedicated to Mother’s Day. Much of the art celebrates a mom’s love, patience and sacrifice. But when was the last time you saw a card devoted to her ambition, success and all-round bad-assery? A group of working moms decided to fill that void. Fierce Mama Cards are designed to celebrate women who are equal parts mama and boss babe.

"Happy Human Mother’s Day" by Mother USA

In true, kooky style, Mother’s making you think about the human who gave birth to you in a totally different light. Think she had it bad? How about the beetle who delivers a child inside an animal corpse. The agency put together a series of nature moms narrated by "Silicon Valley" comedian Martin Starr.

"Mommy Bahama" by 72andSunny New York

Maternity leave isn’t like going on a vacation, btw. Yet the misconception lives on. To shine a light on this, the team over at 72andSunny have come up with some tropical-inspired features including the C-section belt, the butt donut and the old faithful pumping bra.

"As a culture we are oddly quiet about the realities of maternity leave and there is a lot of pressure to have the most amazing time," said Tara Lawall, working mother and creative director at 72andSunny New York. "Our hope through ‘Mommy Bahama’ is that this crazy idea sparks conversation about maternity leave that can help new moms feel supported and seen."