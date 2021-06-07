Hennessy and the NBA spotlight basketball’s cultural movement

NBA basketball is more than just a league — it’s a cultural movement that transcends the courts.

Hennessy partnered with the NBA for “Make Moves That Start Movements,” a campaign, created by Droga5, that highlights the NBA’s big cultural moments beyond the game. The spot, directed by Joshua Kissi, stars NBA icon Russell Westbrook, “Literally Balling” artist Victor Solomon and entrepreneur/activist Alex Taylor, founder of women’s basketball community Hoop York City.

The ad spotlights Westbrook as he creative-directs his fashion line, Honor the Gift, Solomon as he creates a Kingtsugi-style project in his Los Angeles studio and Taylor as she plans for her women’s basketball collective.

“They say this game can take you far,” Westbrook says in the voice-over. “They never told you how far you can take the game.”

The campaign features 15 and 30 second spots that will roll out across broadcast, sports and lifestyle digital media, and on Hennessy social channels.

“Hennessy and the NBA have a really special partnership,” Jasmin Allen, senior vice president, Hennessy US, told Campaign US. “We both want to show the importance of the game on the court, but also what can be done beyond it. We also want to encourage people to make moves in their own lives, whether small or large.”

“Make Moves That Start Movements” extends Hennessy’s Unfinished Business platform, which supports Black, Asian and Latinx small business owners affected by COVID-19, to the NBA for a multi-year, league-wide partnership. Unfinished Business has given over $5 million to 1,600 small businesses to date. Westbrook also made a generous donation to the initiative.

Hennessy will also sell NBA memorabilia as part of the campaign, such as Westbrook's custom NBA Black History Month warm-up shirts and autographed basketballs, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organizations One Hundred Black Men, the Hispanic Federation and the Asian American Business Development Center.