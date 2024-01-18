Hear from brands such as Coca-Cola, Bacardi and Unilever at Convene: Creativity Converged

Campaign US has added marketing and advertising star power to the agenda for Convene: Creativity Converged, taking place on February 27 in New York City.

Throughout the day, hear speakers from leading brands discuss how they are navigating the collision of technology, creativity and marketing, including:

Laila Mignoni, chief global head of brand marketing communications, Bacardi

Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer, Eos Products

Shannon Kalkstein, senior global director, U-Studio, Unilever

Stephanie Jacoby, SVP, global brand director, Smirnoff

Sherina Smith, enterprise chief marketing officer, American Family Insurance

Katelyn Kroneman, U.S. head of auto, restaurant and travel verticals, Snap

Convene will kick off with a keynote session featuring Carl Banks, the legendary New York Giants linebacker, Super Bowl champion and president of G-III Sports. In a fireside chat with Campaign US editor-in-chief Alison Weissbrot, Banks will discuss the intersection of sports, branding and technology and how all three aspects have influenced his career as an athlete and a business leader.

Attendees of Convene will also participate in a pitch competition that allows them to get hands-on experience using new technologies such as generative AI. Groups will present their ideas at the end of the day to a panel of judges, including:

Islam ElDessouky, global head of creative strategy and content, Coca-Cola

Luis Miguel Messianu, founder, president, chief creative officer, MEL

Oliver Feldwick, chief innovation officer, The&Partnership

Convene will engage attendees around the dynamic theme of the merging of creativity and technology. From generative AI to the creator economy, technology is reshaping the creative field. Attendees will leave with not just a deeper understanding of how to leverage emerging technologies to their creative advantage, but practical experience in doing so.

There are countless conferences in advertising and marketing that leave attendees with ideas as stale as the food. Convene: Creativity Converged is a dynamic, interactive event that leaves attendees with practical skills and a tangible example they can use to flex their muscles with emerging technologies.

