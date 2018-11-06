'He Went To Jared' tagline ditched as jeweler reinvents devotion

Jared is throwing out its tagline to make way for a new campaign celebrating love and devotion in world where those words have new meaning.

"He Went To Jared" is officially being retired and replaced by "Dare To Be Devoted" -- the first work from creative agency McKinney since its partnership began earlier this year.

"We believe in challenging people to devote themselves to what’s most important to them," said Alan Gravely, vice president of marketing and ecommerce for Jared. "For those who are already devoted, this will be validation. For those who are unsure, it’s an invitation."

Jared’s new diverse work is directed at a those who embrace the modern meaning of devotion and love. It celebrates same-sex and interracial relationships and couples of all ages.

The TV spots depict moments in which couples are "daring to be devoted" in a departure from what might be considered traditional. Roles reversed, reimagined and reconstructed in moments of celebration both quiet and exuberant.

"We wanted to create something that celebrates devotion in all its forms," said Jenny Nicholson, McKinney group creative director.

"The desire to commit ourselves deeply to another person is something we all share, even if the players in every story are different. It was an honor to help Jared express both a broader and deeper expression of love."

In addition to TV spots, the campaign rolls out with an updated website, radio, social and digital executions, and signage and murals in stores that echo and reinforce the "Dare To Be Devoted" tagline.