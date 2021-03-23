HBO Max Pa’lante partners with South Bronx artist in new campaign

HBO introduced season 2 of music series ‘A Tiny Audience’ with a celebration of Latino culture and a heavy dose of concert nostalgia.

To promote the show, Pa’lante partnered with Latina-led entertainment agency More Than Words to bring Latin music fans virtual concert tokens for merchandise and posters they would typically purchase at a venue.

Pa'lante partnered with Devon Rodriguez, a Latino-American artist from the South Bronx known for his photorealistic paintings, to develop the campaign.

Rodriguez created four posters representing each of the artists featured in the new season, including Lunay, Amigos Invisibles, Carlos Riviera, Ivy Queen and Paulina Rubio. The posters were posted in Latino neighborhoods in New York, LA and Miami, on social media and rendered digitally using AR.

Each poster was also projected outside famous venues across the country, including the United Palace in New York, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and The Fillmore in Miami, showcasing the artist that resonates most with each city.

Branding and marketing firm Upscale Vandal created merchandise for the series, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats and a custom speaker for influencers, PR, and other professionals.

“The goal was to tap into Latino artists in all forms, from filmmakers, to designers to illustrators, to Latino-owned agencies,” Jessica Vargas, director of multicultural marketing at WarnerMedia said. “We want to work with talented folks and give [Latino] culture visibility.”

The show, which aired its first episode on Friday, will feature four Latino artists each week, performing acoustic versions of their biggest hits. Viewers can watch on HBO Max and the HBO Latino premium cable channel.

“Music is in our DNA,” Vargas said. “It's important for us to continue elevating Latin music from the up-and-coming artists that people may not know, to the [legends].”