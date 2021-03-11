HBO Max launches Latino audience initiative HBO Max Pa’lante

HBO Max is expanding its outreach to Latino audiences with HBO Max Pa’lante!, an initiative launched Wednesday to raise awareness of culturally relevant programming for Latino audiences.

Led by agency Virtue in partnership with New York Latino Film Festival, Latina-led blog Ain’t I Latina?, Latino shop and blog Spiritú and Latina-led community network We All Grow, the initiative includes rebranding the HBO Max Latino Twitter, Instagram and Facebook handles to @palantehbomax.

“The idea is to have a place that's committed to nurturing Latinx voices,” said Jackie Gagne, SVP multicultural marketing, WarnerMedia. “[We’re] driving awareness around culturally relevant and general programming that’s not necessarily viewed as Latinx, but that's watched by the community.”

The name “pa’lante” captures the spirit of “pushing forward” in the Latino community.

“The formal definition of the word [pa’lante] is ‘forward,’ but colloquially it conveys empowerment, progress and resilience; the ability to face hardships and obstacles,” Gagne said. “We wanted to capture that spirit of ‘pa’lante’ despite the hurdles and the barriers that Latinx face. We continue to move forward as entrepreneurs, scientists and creatives.”

Gagne added that the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Hispanic community was also part of the inspiration for the name, as Latinos continue to push forward through the pandemic.

For the launch, HBO Max Pa’lante! is running a :60 spot to promote HBO Max programming for Latinxs. The network also created an animated art grid on social media inspired by the warmth and vibrancy of Latinx neighborhoods in the U.S.

HBO is also running an editorial series, Pa’lante Pa’Mi, which highlights influencers and talent including actor, writer and comedian Aida Rodriguez, writer and producer Cristela Alonzo and singer Joy from Jesse y Joy speaking about what “Pa’lante” means to them.

The premium cable channel will continue to be available with an HBO subscription and will expand on the framework of HBO Latino programming, established in 2000.