HBO gifts "His Dark Materials" fans their own daemons.

HBO in collaboration with 360i has gifted forty super fans of HBO’s hit adaptation of Philip Pullman’s "His Dark Materials" with their own one-of-a-kind "personal daemons."

Fans of the show will know daemons as the show’s version of a spirit animal and a physical representation of a human’s soul.

HBO and 360i tapped sculptor Kate MacDowell to craft "personal daemons" in her signature style of ghostly white porcelain, which were hand-delivered in a beautifully carved and highly detailed wooden box that was inspired by the show’s "aletheiometer" (symbol reader).

"I carved everything by hand from porcelain clay, rather than using molds, which gave me the ability to make each animal unique, with variations in positioning and personal touches that reveal itself during the actual sculpting. This has been a remarkable opportunity for me to bring ‘personal daemons’ to life," MacDowell said.

Each daemon is inspired by the individual fan’s social presence, and only one animal was created per-handcrafted box.

The daemons sent to fans were also never referenced in the show, further emphasizing the personalized nature of each one.

The event was timed with the show’s season finale, while superfans were determined by their level of online activity related to the series and other factors.

"Heading into the finale, we wanted to surprise and delight HDM superfans with their own one-of-a-kind personal daemons – a beloved part of the series’ lore," Emily Giannusa, VP HBO Program Marketing said.

For HBO, the boxes are a lovesong to the quality of the show, which has so far outshone the 2007 movie adaptation of the first book, "The Golden Compass," which was widely panned by critics and movie viewers, averaging an audience score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans were pretty excited if this is anything to go by.