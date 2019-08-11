HBO and Engine give fans content recommendation power

Last week, HBO – with support from data-driven marketing solutions agency Engine – released a new tool to help viewers discover their next favorite shows.

The "Recommended by Humans" tool is powered by the recommendations of fans and features more than 50 free HBO show episodes, movies and documentaries.

"It’s no secret that there’s more great content to choose from than ever. We see people asking for help sorting it out nearly every day on our brand platforms," said Jim Marsh, senior VP of digital and social media at HBO.

The idea for the tool, Marsh added, was "born out of a desire to help our fans - and fans of TV at large - discover their next favorite show using the most credible source out there - real opinions from other fans."

The tool will be updated on a regular basis, but as of now, fans can stream the trailer, series premiere or full film of those recommended, including the likes of "Succession," "Sex and the City," and "Chernobyl."

Zihla Salinas, CEO of Engine US and global CMO of the agency, told Campaign US: "’Recommended by Humans’ is rooted in a powerful truth - it’s impossible to decode what makes HBO shows so great. Only a human can feel the performances, appreciate the nuances, and experience the twists and turns."

In addition to Engine, HBO worked with Washington Square Films on production, Cut & Run on post production, RESN on the website and Joshua Kissi on still photography.