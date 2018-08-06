HBO and Bumble want your next date night out to be in

HBO and Bumble are teaming up to host a stay-at-home movie experience in Manhattan.

The network and dating/community app will transform a landmark brownstone into a mini theater where Bumble users can watch HBO blockbuster hits on August 15 and 16.

From the first week of August, Bumble Date and Bumble BFF users in the New York-area will receive an in-app invitation to attend one of the movie screenings, either with someone they’re already chatting with in Bumble or with a friend.

"Partnering with HBO is both very exciting and very natural for Bumble considering the convening power of film to connect people," added Andee Olson, director of partnerships at Bumble. "We also love any opportunity to create engaging and safe places for our users to connect offline and ‘Stay Home to the Movies’ reinforces that mission in a very unique and fun way."

Guests will have the opportunity to watch the movies in a variety of settings, including group spaces. Drinks, snacks and photo booths will be available.

The duo collaborated with the award-winning teams at Mekanism and Giant Spoon in conceptualizing and activating the spaces, which comprise five screening rooms thoughtfully composed to enhance the catalogue of films being shown.

"You may not want to always admit it, but it can be all-around more enjoyable to stay home than brave the bars, trains, etc. required of a night out," said David Horowitz, executive creative director at Mekanism. "So we thought: Wouldn’t it be great if you could get the entertainment experience and comfort of watching an HBO movie at home while still "going out" on a first date or "meeting up" with a friend. By putting HBO and Bumble together, we give people the chance to have the best kind of going out together experience - one that feels like the best version of staying in."

Trevor Guthrie, co-founder, Giant Spoon, added: "Our brownstone activation fosters both brands’ offerings, making them tangible for guests to explore. We sought to build a space that’s as comfortable and culturally-attuned as Bumble and a viewing experience that’s as premium and compelling as HBO’s content."

"Stay Home to the Movies" will be open to Bumble users August 15 and 16 from 6pm to 10pm.