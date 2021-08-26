Havas’ Stephanie Nerlich: Industry’s ‘biggest hurdle’ is keeping women from exiting the workforce

Women are continuing to knock down gender barriers in the advertising industry, but they still have far to go.

Stephanie Nerlich, CEO of Havas Creative Network, North America, who oversees the entire Havas Creative North America network including Arnold and Camp+King, has spearheaded the movement at Havas.

The company’s New York and Chicago offices are helmed by women. Laura Maness serves as Havas New York CEO, and in Chicago, Myra Nussbaum is chief creative officer, Lilia Arroyo Flores is chief strategy officer and Maisha Pearson is chief client officer.

Havas also wants to help other female employees achieve similar success. In 2018, Havas Group launched Femmes Forward, an accelerator program to help high-potential female employees advance at the company.

In honor of Women’s Equality Day (August 26), Campaign US spoke with Nerlich about how far women have come in advertising and the future for women creative leaders.

Campaign US: There has been a mass exodus of women in the workforce due to COVID-19. How do you keep that from happening at Havas?

COVID put pressure on all of us, but even more on women, who did multiple things such as taking care of the household and schooling their children. I always talk about the “personal you,” the “career you” and the “family you.” There's things that are important to your career and you're gonna put all your effort into them. And there's things that are important to your family. Something is going to have to be sacrificed. The pandemic made people see that life is short, so stepping back to focus on family was a route that people chose, and they've made giant financial sacrifices to do it. It comes with a cost in the economy because we will ultimately lose buyers of all things collective.

[At Havas], we have a lot more women raising their hands to say, “I want to do more.” Under that leadership level, if you don't see a clear path to that next job, you might say, “I'm checking myself out,” which is why we have programs such as Femmes Forward, where we can take the next generation of up-and-coming female leaders and give them training they need to hit the next level confidently. They don't feel like having to make sacrifices one way or another.

Havas has hired many women at the leadership level lately. Was that the goal?

I don’t have a bias toward women, but I have a bias toward talent. When we were looking for some of these roles, we saw both men and women equally. Myra Nussbaum, Havas Chicago chief creative officer, is a killer creative person, whether she’s male or female. But I’m exceptionally excited that she’s female. Women need to see themselves in those leadership positions in order to say, “It’s worth the fight.”

An important thing for female leaders is finding your authentic self. They’ve probably had male mentors most of their career. You need to look for authentic ways to lead. The women we have in our group have found ways to be authentic leaders and be true to themselves. It’s not about putting on a costume and trying to act like their male boss may have done it in the past.

How can women effectively work with men in the boardroom?

We have amazing male leaders who, in fact, are probably more at the forefront of pushing forward female leadership in a lot of ways than any organization I've ever seen. There is a collective belief that diversity of all kinds is good for our business. And that's equal representation across the board. It takes a lot of conversations and taking egos off the table, both male and female. It’s about shared ambition. And if you have clear purpose and ambition, then everybody knows which way the boat is rowing.

Now, we rarely find male clients who aren’t comfortable being led by women. We've made progress there. But it's about how do we keep women from checking themselves out? That is still our biggest hurdle.

How does female leadership affect the ecosystem of an agency?

It creates more empathetic leadership. It creates a little bit more understanding to the pressures and barriers of a personal and home life. I look forward to the day where we don't have to have this conversation, because it's not news. But we're still seeing the language “SheEO” and female leadership awards. Let's get to a place where it's just the award for leader and she is just the CEO.

What progress still needs to be made for gender equality in the workplace?

We still need to get further. We still don't have absolute equality. We haven’t gotten to a place where the majority of companies that we look to acquire are founded by women. Instead, 99% of the founders we talk to are men. We haven’t seen that movement in the entrepreneurial space.

I would love to see more female entrepreneurs. It takes real guts to start your own business.

I want more women saying, “Now I'm going to go for that. I deserve to start that company.”

People aren’t trying to buy only male companies. We’d love to be buying female-led companies. It's just a numbers game.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.