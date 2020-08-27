Havas Media Group to partner with out-of-home specialist Talon North America

Talon North America, part of Talon Outdoor, the global, independent out-of-home (OOH) specialist, is forming a strategic partnership with Havas Media Group in the U.S. to help the media giant’s clients better pinpoint target audiences.

Before connecting in the U.S, the two media specialists had already been in a business relationship. Talon North America’s parent organization, which is headquartered in London, joined forces with Havas Media’s U.K. outpost in late 2018 and this U.S. partnership is seen as a big step forward for the two companies.

While Havas Media itself is considered to be one of the world’s largest integrated media groups, it is working with outdoor specialist Talon to gain access to the company’s hyper-specialization, proprietary technology and global data platforms.

For example, Talon’s Plexus database connects 20 Talon offices and subsequently can connect to outdoor inventory in some 75 markets around the world. Atlas, Talon’s digital planning and buying platform, is essentially programmatic for outdoors.

Then there’s Ada, a program that envelops the customer journey, by following audiences (think mobile tracking), assembling those data points and using them to track travel patterns and reveal broadscale lifestyle changes, such as COVID-19’s exodus from cities and subsequent returns.



“A number of companies look at out-of-home as a separate part, a distinct part, of the whole advertising ecosystem,” said Talon North America CEO Jim Wilson. “It does require a different approach, different technology, different strategies to build an out-of-home campaign. Talon can bring not just strategy and technology but scale.”

In addition to media specialists such as Havas, Talon partners with agencies — it ran a campaign for Fineco alongside agency Hearts & Science in Europe — and directly with brands.

In March, Talon helped Wendy’s introduce its new breakfast menu in the U.S. with a program that spanned 150 DMAs. The campaign was notable because strategy had to shift in a hurry when COVID-19 stalled daily life. Digital outdoor billboards and bus shelters were updated to shift messaging to drive by for pick-up.

While performance marketing and digital advertising are the buzzwords of the day, outdoor advertising has topped 35 consecutive quarters of growth, according to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America. The industry group put OOH spending at $8 billion in 2018 and forecasted it would grow an additional 2.6% in 2019, in an advertising market that was down for other categories, such as print.

“The U.S. has been a focus,” said Wilson. “Obviously, it's a very large out-of-home market, it’s a little different than the U.K. market, but we have a large number of global clients in common.” Other U.K.-based media programs include the BBC programming and Virgin Media.

“Talon brings an impressive track record in working with global brands and producing award-winning campaigns,” said Peter Mears, CEO at Havas Media Group, in a statement.