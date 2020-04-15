Havas Health & You announces global medical chief and group president appointments

Havas Health & You is amplifying its leadership team with two new appointments, including Denise Henry as a president of HH&Y and Suketu Patel as global chief medical officer of HH&Y.

Henry and Patel will both officially start the roles on April 20.

According to Global HH&Y CEO Donna Murphy, supporting the health and wellness categories right now is more important than ever.

"We’re planning now for what we call the ‘new normal.’ What this means is a paradigm where individual and collective health and wellness continues as the leading priority across industries, where health technology plays an even larger role than it does today, and where we work cross-category for the betterment of wellbeing globally," added Murphy in a statement.

Henry, who will report directly to Murphy and initially oversee Havas Life Metro NYC and Chicago, most recently served as director of BBDO and CDM joint venture HealthWork, as well as global chief strategy officer of CDM. Michael McNamara, current president of Havas Life Metro, will maintain his role, while reporting to Henry, who will come in as Havas Life Metro Group President.

In Patel’s new role, he will aim to enhance the role of medical across the agency network. Throughout his 15-plus years as a global medical director, the Havas Health & You veteran has launched and strengthened brands, while working across areas like oncology, neurology, genetics and rare disease.

"We’re focused now on shaping this reality alongside our partners and clients, with the ultimate goal of supporting the best possible health outcomes around the world," said Murphy in the statement. "To do this, we need world-leading experts. Denise and Suketu both bring profound and necessary skill and expertise as we look forward, and will add great value as leaders."

Havas Health & You includes health and communications networks Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, along with consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group.