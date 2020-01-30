Havas Creative Group hires industry vet to lead global client relations

Havas Creative Group has hired former MDC Partners executive Stephanie Nerlich as global chief client officer, a newly created role for the agency network.

Nerlich, most recently executive VP of partner development and talent at MDC Partners, will work closely with Havas Creative Group Global CMO Tracey Barber and report to Global CEO Chris Hirst.

In her post, Nerlich will help lead, develop and create best practices for the agency network’s global clients.

"The relationship between an agency and its clients is crucial for success and growth, and my job is to reinforce the need to deliver consistent, best-in-class service," said Nerlich in a statement. "I’m thrilled to bring my experience to this role and create a single vision across all methods of client contact, ensuring these marketers receive the smartest strategic guidance and most impactful creative recommendations."

During her time at MDC Partners, Nerlich supported the holding company’s agency CEOs and worked on key partner initiatives, in addition to helping with recruitment and evolving platforms. Before that, she was president and CEO of Grey Canada.

Havas’ Hirst said in a statement: "I’m super excited Stephanie is joining us. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience and is further evidence of our global ambition. I can’t wait for her to get stuck-in."