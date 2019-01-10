Havas Creative appoints new global CEO

Chris Hirst has been appointed CEO for the Havas Creative global network.

The role will see him lead 8,500 people in a bid to further develop its agencies’ creative reputation and operations.

Hirst joined Havas in 2015 from Grey Group where he was CEO of the company’s U.K. operations. He has since spearheaded the restructuring of Havas Europe. Under his leadership, ten Havas agencies in the U.K. have been successfully integrated under a single P&L and relocated to new headquarters in King’s Cross, London.

"Chris is a transformative, world-class leader, who brings invaluable expertise that elevates our creative agencies and operations," said Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group. "His acumen will bring immense value to our clients and employees, not just in Europe but around the globe.

"Creativity is not only at the heart of everything that we do at Havas, it is also the common denominator of all the assets within the Vivendi family. Ideas and talent will always fuel our group, and Chris will bring his knowledge to the broader global network."