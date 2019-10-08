Havas Chicago named AOR for nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Forever has chosen Havas Chicago to lead its marketing charge as agency of record.

The official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park has tasked the Village with a mission focused on growing engagement and providing ongoing support through education and fundraising.

Havas Chicago’s media, creative and PR teams will provide pro-bono services to help the nonprofit continue connecting people to Yellowstone through exceptional visitor experiences.

"It’s a privilege to work with such an incredible organization that is committed to sustaining Yellowstone's diverse ecosystem and educating people on the cultural heritage of the world’s first national park," said Lisa Evia, president, Havas Media Group, and newly appointed member of the Yellowstone Forever Board of Directors.

"Our team will collaborate to drive awareness of the philanthropic and education efforts designed to make a positive difference to a place that will truly impact generations to come."

Yellowstone Forever said it selected the agency because of its proven Village model, which is designed to bring together people across all communication disciplines.

John Walda, interim president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, said: "Havas Chicago is the right agency partner to help us meet the challenges and leverage the opportunities we face as part of our strategic plan. They are willing to go all-in with creative ideas and solutions to help support essential park priorities. There is great chemistry with the team, and we look forward to what’s to come from this collaboration."

The new relationship with Yellowstone Forever comes as the Havas network continues to drive its mission of making a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people.

Paul Marobella, chairman and CEO, Havas Creative North America, added: "Havas Chicago is known for building meaningful American brands through craft and cultural relevance. The Chicago Village is committed to bringing to life the vision of Yellowstone Forever -- Yellowstone National Park endures forever and inspires a lifelong love of nature -- and will help the nonprofit create meaningful connections with consumers through rich content and impactful experiences."