Havas Chicago makes trio of senior hires

Havas Chicago Group has made a trio of appointments to enhance its leadership team.

Liz Roche joins Havas Helia Chicago as managing director, while Dan Baldino and Marianna Ruiz join the Cagency as managing director and group creative director, respectively.

"The forces shaping our clients’ business are constantly changing, especially now in the new economy post-COVID-19; it is our first priority to have the best and most modern talent in our agency," said Paul Marobella, chairman and chief executive officer, Havas Creative North America.

Roche, former client solutions lead at Facebook, will lead the data-driven strategies, CRM strategy and implementation, loyalty program management and marketing technology consulting for the Chicago group’s clients.

Baldino was most recently principal at Youtility Consulting, which he founded more than a decade ago. Prior to that he was a senior vice president at Leo Burnett International in Chicago and London. He also founded and was director of Leo Burnett Innovations, Leo Burnett’s in-house brand strategy and design group specializing in new product innovation.

Ruiz returns to Havas after a stint at FCB Global. In her new role, Ruiz will work on the agency’s Moen and Mizkan (Bertolli and Ragu) accounts. Previously in her career, she worked as a copywriter at Havas Worldwide, concepting for brands such as Hefty and Jim Beam.

"Havas leadership has continually emphasized empathy during this time. Empathy for our clients and empathy for ourselves is paramount. Everyone’s situation is unique and we need to support one another more than ever," Roche said.

"Ironically, I joined Havas because I was getting bored with myself and the work from home gig, and I was really loving my first two weeks working at the Village and being part of a great team. Plus the free snacks and drinks. Agency life has never been better," Baldino said of his appointment.