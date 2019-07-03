Havaianas' LA activation is all kinds of immersive

Havaianas has a goal: Be the number one sandal brand in U.S.

As part of its ongoing mission to fulfill that wish, the brand brought in creative agency TBD to launch its first large-scale outdoor activation stateside.

The Brazilian-based retailer collaborated with renowned street artist, Buff Monster, to transform the Venice Beach Boardwalk into an immersive art installation and shoppable AI experience.

"We wanted to create a visual spectacle for Havaianas and bring a smile to your feet at one of America’s most famous beaches where summer is endless," said Rafael Rizuto, chief creative officer of TBD.

"Buff Monster was an obvious selection. Not only is he Hawaiian (Havaianas means Hawaiians in Portuguese) but his color pallet matches Havaianas summer styles exactly. To complement this art piece, we layered Google Vision AI technology to make the whole mural shoppable, allowing users to purchase a piece of it in the form of brand new Havaianas."

"Step into Summer" encouraged people to step onto the awesome visual, scan their favorite part of the mural, and get redirected to the Havaianas’ website where a sandals match the chosen color.

Fernanda Romano, executive director of Digital Channels for Havaianas’ parent company Alpargatas, added: "The U.S. is a huge opportunity for Havaianas and a lot of people haven't discovered us yet. We want to change that.

"Havaianas believes in partnering with artists and we do this all over the world, but, here in LA, the idea was to do it in an innovative and unexpected way and we are very excited with the work Buff Monster created with our brand and styles as inspiration. His work, matched with new technology will surely get people excited, then, when we tell our story with a music video, that should be the icing on the cake."