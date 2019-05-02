Haunting gun violence prevention spot aims to ban 3D printed firearms

In a time when 3D printing technology is becoming cheaper and better, Stop Gun Violence is looking to push lawmakers to ban its use when it comes to firearms.

The new public awareness campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Arnold, shows chilling still images of students as 3D prints as they look to block a door and climb through windows in order to escape from an active shooter. The video ends with a rallying cry for people to reach out to congress to push for national legislative action. Stop Gun Violence also has a microsite to help people contact Congress members easily.

"We are in desperate need for more public support to push lawmakers to ban 3D printed guns," said John Rosenthal, founder and chair of Stop Handgun Violence, in a statement. "These firearms pose a huge risk to public safety and we need our elected officials to take swift action to stem the flow of these dangerous and completely unregulated weapons."

Boston-based Arnold created the spot with help from help of production and design studio Lobo and directors Mateus de Paula Santos and Aron Matschulat Aguiar. Stop Gun Violence has been the lead advocate for gun violence prevention in Massachusetts, which is the state with the lowest gun death rate and the most effective gun prevention laws in the country.

"The fact that 3D printed guns are becoming more accessible and untraceable is terrifying," said Arnold Chief Creative Officer Icaro Doria in a statement. "This simply can’t become the new normal."