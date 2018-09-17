Hate gets a makeover for International Day of Peace

There’s a movement happening that’s quite literally going to wrap the world in peace.

Messages of kindness, led by the advertising community, will ring across the nation just in time for International Day of Peace on September 21 thanks to Peace Paper -- a line of crowd-sourced paper goods.

The non-profit initiative, created by Minneapolis-based independent agency Periscope, involves an OOH digital message targeting campaign with Outfront Media.

"At a time when negativity runs rampant, we wanted to create something committed to putting only goodness out into the world," said Periscope’s CEO, Liz Ross. "Advertising is one of the most powerful tools of change that we have available, and we have the power to use it to not just sell products but also impact positive change in our society."

On International Day of Peace, the project will officially launch Peace Paper education kits for public schools. The kit release event will take place at West Junior High School, in Periscope’s home state of Minnesota, where the community is overcoming the loss of three students last year and are eager to start of the new school year on a peaceful and positive note. The event will be shared via Facebook Live and through Peace Paper’s social media channels.

"Outfront billboards provide the perfect canvas for Peace Paper’s highly visual campaign in terms of both larger than life physical platforms, and an ability to hone in at the neighborhood level," said Jodi Senese, chief marketing officer of Outfront Media.

"We are excited to deliver messaging of positivity and kindness across the U.S., and know that these gorgeous designs on our billboards will resonate with many, especially on International Day of Peace."