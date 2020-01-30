Hasbro consolidates global media with WPP amid internal unrest

MediaCom is to wrangle all of Hasbro’s media duties after taking the U.S. account away from Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Campaign US has learned.

The WPP shop, which looks after the brand’s media in other markets including China and Latam, wooed Hasbro with a consolidation deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

OMG has held the account since 2013.

A spokesperson for Hasbro said: "We’ve made the decision to consolidate media buying for Hasbro under a single agency in order to both drive efficiencies and to provide the best tools and resources for our current collective needs across our global business.

"After a thorough review of the agency landscape and our current partnerships, moving forward, all of our global markets will be resourced exclusively through GroupM."

It comes amid internal chaos as a string of C-suiters leave the company including global head of media, a head of production and an insights department lead, according to sources.

Late last year, Campaign US reported that Hasbro Brands President Jonathan Berkowitz left abruptly following a 17-year tenure.

An internal memo emailed to staff in December from Hasbro President and Chief Operating Officer John Frascotti read: "I wanted to let you know that Jonathan Berkowitz is leaving Hasbro to pursue other opportunities effective immediately. I’d like to thank Jonathan for his contributions to Hasbro over the past 17 years. I will be providing guidance and support to Jonathan’s teams until a future plan is determined."

Former Wunderman Thompson CMO Jamie Gutfreund became Hasbro’s CXO in April 2019 to wrangle all marketing and consumer experience efforts. But her tenure was rapid. She stepped down in October, with Hasbro similarly stating that she had left to "pursue other opportunities." Hasbro has yet to find a replacement.

MediaCom has not yet responded to a request for comment. OMG declined to comment.