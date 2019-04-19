Harry's emphasizes inclusivity and diversity in new ad

In its latest ad, Harry’s is letting men know that the brand is there for them –and their differences – whether they shave or not.

The new ad, "Shave, or Don’t," was created in partnership with Fitzco and features men of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures and more, including a trans man. Harry's produced the ad in-house, handling casting, shooting and editing, while collaborating with Fitzco on the concept.

"Back in the day, men couldn’t always shave. Back in another day, men had to shave. Somewhere in between is a very nice thing: a choice," the voiceover states in the spot. "Now you can shave just a little. You can shave a lot. You can shave to stand out. You can shave to blend in. You can shave when you have a second. You can shave to save a few seconds. You can shave to feel like you. You can shave to feel like another you. You can shave because you’re finally, finally home. Or you can shave… maybe later."

Harry’s Global Creative Director Luke Crisell said: "At Harry’s we don’t believe that it’s our job to tell people when, why, or how to shave. In fact, we don’t believe it’s our job to tell people to shave at all."

"The fact is, grooming is a different experience for everyone and, just as we don’t believe there’s one way to be a man, we don’t believe there’s one way to shave, either. Our hope with this campaign is to empower and encourage our customers to use what we make in a way that feels right to them - whether that means shaving, or not," he added.

So far, the spot, which was released earlier this week, has received a positive response from consumers on social media.

"Ultimately, what felt most real and true to Harry’s was this idea of choice," said - Noel Cottrell, CCO of Fitzco. "Men shave or don’t shave a thousand different ways and end up in even more places, but they all start with a choice. Harry’s is celebrating those men and their differences instead of the hair (or lack thereof) on their faces."