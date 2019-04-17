Hanky Panky leverages its saucy name in new campaign

Underwear brand Hanky Panky, which has been around for 42 years, is making a bold, fun splash with its new campaign, asking consumers to describe what the phrase "hanky panky" means to them.

The #HankyPankyCanBe effort, includes a revamped digital presence and a brighter look and feel as well as new inclusive options for petites and plus sizes and men’s underwear (yes, thongs). Hanky Panky’s new, colorful vibe and personality is tapping into the Instagram-era fan base.

At its core, Hanky Panky wants consumers to know that it’s a brand for everybody and every body. Its manifesto for fans states: "You are our inspiration. Hanky Panky can be how you express yourself, how you show your colors and love what’s underneath. Changing with every season and mood."

The campaign, created partnership with DKC, invites fans to explain what "hanky panky" means to them on social media. Some examples include provocative, rosy and adventurous. The effort includes video, influencer amplification, digital ads and content.

In addition to the new campaign, Hanky Panky is launching a "Love is Love" initiative ahead of World Pride month and is focusing on sustainable practices in efforts such as U.S. production.