Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats

Special Group Australia's ‘Tonight I’ll be eating’ platform, which the agency debuted for Uber Eats in Australia and later took to Japan and Taiwan, has made it to the US and Canada—with an epic clash between the biggest stars of the world's two biggest entertainment franchises that have the word 'Star' in the name.
But in this case, 'epic clash' means that Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart bicker over the pronunciation of 'tomato' and trade barbs while playing cutthroat games of air hockey and Connect Four.
Special Group launched the platform for Uber Eats in Australia in 2019, with a spot featuring Kim Kardashian-West and Australian character actor Magda Szubanski. The concept has also played in Taiwan and Japan.
The North America campaign includes TV, online, radio, CRM, out of home and social media.
What they said
Cade Heyde, founding partner, Special Group Australia:
The ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ brand platform has had immense success in this market as well as across Asia Pacific. Expanding the platform to the other side of the world is a real honour and an incredibly proud moment for our agency.
Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing for the US and Canada, Uber Eats:
I'm thrilled to bring our ‘Tonight, I’ll be eating...’ (TIBE) platform to the US and Canada. It was a natural progression since TIBE has proven to be a highly effective advertising campaign for Uber Eats. It has helped drive record levels of customer penetration and brand affinity in the five markets in which it’s now live, and we’re excited to continue to expand the franchise with this latest launch.
Tom Martin and Julian Schreiber, Joint CCOs and partners, Special Group:
We’re very proud ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ has become such a cultural phenomenon in Australia and is being taken to the US and Canada. ... It is not often Australian creative work travels to the other side of the world, and we are extremely excited to watch this platform grow.
It delights Ad Nut's nerdy heart to see these two beloved actors together (even though Ad Nut cynically wonders whether they were ever actually in the same room), and the work smartly takes advantage of the fact that both are perfectly happy to make fun of themselves. The spots hint at a shared history that Ad Nut enjoys imagining. The cricket bat is a nice touch, too. If Ad Nut may make a suggestion, Sir Ian McKellen would be a great addition for a followup series, which would bring the fandoms of both X-Men and Lord of the Rings into the fun. A squirrel can dream.
