Halo Top tells consumers to hush their inner 'shoulds'

You know that nagging internal monologue that puts added pressure or guilt on you to be better? We all get it from time to time. That voice that tells you what you "should" or "shouldn’t" be doing, like exercising more or eating healthier.

Halo Top wants its consumers to stop "shoulding" themselves and start enjoying life a little more in its new campaign.

The hero spot, "Dance," created by Deloitte Digital’s Heat, features up-and-coming artist Mama Haze busting out her best moves (to one of her songs) while enjoying a pint of Halo Top and ignoring her inner "shoulds."

While she’s grooving in the 30-second ad, several "should" phrases run across the screen, such as "I ‘should’ work out more" and "I ‘should’ eat more salads," ending with "Stop Shoulding Yourself."

"Our fans put a lot of pressure on themselves, and both men and women alike struggle with the ‘shoulds’ in their lives, especially around body image and food choices," said Halo Top Senior Brand Manager Shilpa Gadhok. "Here at Halo Top, we want to help our fans to stop ‘shoulding’ themselves by giving them a moment in their day when they can simply feel good and rejoice in who they are and what makes them happiest while enjoying dessert."

Joe Brooks, VP of marketing, Wells Enterprises, the parent to Halo Top, said, "Here at Wells Enterprises, we care deeply about building brands with powerful purposes. Our new Halo Top campaign is another great example of how we are tackling profound human issues – like body positivity – relevant to our consumers and reinforcing Halo Top’s position as a leader in the better for you category."

He added: "We are elevating Halo Top from a low calorie brand to a purpose-driven brand that will tackle meaningful wellness issues, as well as deliver against unique lifestyle and dietary preferences with new offerings like our Keto Series."