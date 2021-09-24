Halloween 2021: Are you ready to get scary, or too spooked out?

Spooky season is back, and with COVID restrictions eased, consumers are ready to get spooky.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend more than $10 billion on Halloween-related purchases this year, compared to $8.05 billion last year, when the CDC recommended people avoid trick-or-treating.

According to the survey of over 8,000 people in early September, an estimated 65% of Americans intend to celebrate or participate in Halloween activities this year, compared to 58% in 2020.

Spending on decorations is also estimated to climb to $3.17 billion this year, up from $2.59 billion last year. Total spending on costumes is projected to be the highest it has been since 2017, at $3.32 billion.

The leaves haven’t turned yet, but brands are already jumping in on the action. This week, Full Moon Pet released limited personalized Pup-O’-Lantern kits which allow people to create custom jack-o-lanterns of their dogs.

As we near October and prepare for ghosts, goblins and ghouls, are you celebrating Halloween this year? Campaign US wants to know your plans: