How Hallmark’s Mahogany transformed into a lifestyle brand

More than 30 years ago, Hallmark released Mahogany, a greeting card brand inspired by Black culture that celebrates Black voices.

But in today’s world, there are many more ways to connect with others than through greeting cards. So under the leadership of vice president Alexis Kerr, Mahogany is expanding beyond a product line into a lifestyle brand for Black women.

“We want the brand to be a gathering place for Black women to connect with one another, and celebrate their culture, sisterhood and community,” Kerr told Campaign US.

Mahogany set out to give Black women a voice with its lifestyle platform Mahogany.com, which launched in December.

The website includes a community of more than 10 writers, including best-selling author Melinda Williams, sharing their life experiences on topics like romance, friendship, sisterhood, motherhood, self-love, fitness, culture and more.

The conversation continues across Mahogany’s social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram, where members of the community share their stories and connect with each other.

Mahogany.com is also an online hub where consumers can shop Mahogany products, including the upcoming launch of its Uplifted & Empowered 2.0 card collection.

The revised collection captures the beauty and power of Black lives through Black artists and writers’ own life experiences. This year, the collection will include a card for mental health and a card for Black men that can be sent from a woman to a man or from one man to another.

“When we think about what's happening in culture, this new collection is at the foundation of ways in which we can talk about some of the things that are seriously impacting our community,” Kerr said. “The collection is available to cultivate the relationships that Black people are having with one another.”

In celebration of Black History Month, Mahogany gave away one million greeting cards in February. Consumers could request a free three-pack of Hallmark Mahogany greeting cards by visiting Hallmark.com/ShareMahoganyCards. Mahogany gave away one million cards in just four days.

Mahogany is also branching out into a new content initiative with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark’s mystery movie channel. Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark’s entertainment division, teamed up with Mahogany to launch a slate of original movies, scripted series and podcasts that celebrate Black culture and tell Black stories.

“As Mahogany evolves, it's important for Black people to know there's a safe space where they can commune and a space where they feel safe to tell their stories,” said Kerr.