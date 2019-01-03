H&R Block unveils new brand ambassador

Lisa is introduced as part of a new campaign from Deutsch.

H&R Block has undergone a serious makeover.

The finance chain unveiled a new brand ambassador and tagline to kickoff the 2019 tax season.

Lisa, who replaces Jon Hamm after years of service, takes the reins in a series of new spots created in partnership with Deutsch. It’s the first piece of creative since winning the account last year.

"When you need solid advice, there’s always that go-to person you can trust to be real with you," said Shannon Washington, SVP, creative director at Deutsch.

"That’s how we arrived at Lisa, Block’s first female brand ambassador. She takes something that can be complicated and intimidating and transforms it in a way that everyday people can understand and relate to. A breath of fresh, real air that we needed in this space."

