H&R Block names Deutsch agency of record

Deutsch has been named creative and advertising agency of record for H&R Block.

The shop will look after brand strategy, creative and advertising, design, production and social media.

"Deutsch has a proven track record of helping brands innovate and grow," said Vinoo Vijay, H&R Block’s new chief marketing officer. "They’ve demonstrated great passion for our business and the people we serve. We are very excited to work with Deutsch as we transform our brand and identify opportunities for sustainable growth."

H&R Block, which was founded by brothers Henry and Richard Bloch in 1955, operates more than 12,000 offices worldwide. For the most recent tax season, it grew the number of tax returns filed in the U.S. to nearly 20 million through its retail tax offices and tax software products.

"H&R Block helps millions of people each year," said Mike Sheldon, chairman and CEO of Deutsch North America. "Our job is to strengthen and grow that community with modern technical solutions and a bold vision for the brand. We couldn’t be more thrilled to embrace that opportunity with some of the best people in the business."

Sheldon nailed the win to Deutsch's "connections and reputation in the industry."

"It just goes to show that our agency continues to make lasting impressions," he said. "Jeff Jones and Vinoo Vijay are brilliant minds and we couldn’t be more thrilled to embrace this opportunity with some of the best people in the business. The chemistry in the room spoke for itself."

He added the agency is excited to change the tax game going forward.

Deutsch’s first efforts for the brand are expected to launch later this year.