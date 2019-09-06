Gyro ups Kim Corrigan to lead New York amid B2B growth

Global business-to-business agency Gyro has promoted Kim Corrigan to managing director of its New York office in a time when clients are investing more in the B2B space.

"The B2B market is ripe with opportunity, and investment in the B2B space is increasing," said Adryanna Sutherland, chief operating officer of Gyro U.S. "Our New York office has benefitted from tremendous organic growth as well as new business in the past year, which is a testament to the people and the thinking we bring to our clients."

Corrigan, who joined Gyro New York in 2016, has played an integral role in the agency achieving double-digit growth in the last 12 months. She joined the shop as a group account director, and most recently served as VP and client partner, overseeing the likes of Boehringer Ingelheim, EmblemHealth, Fujifilm and Hiscox.

"Kim’s proven track record and ability to understand each client’s unique needs at every stage of their transformation journey is what made our decision to hire from within an easy one," said Sutherland.

In addition to continuing the momentum of Gyro New York and building on its culture, Corrigan will collaborate regularly with the global leadership team.

Before Gyro, she worked at Razorfish Health as a client partner. She has also held senior posts at Rosetta, FCB and Y&R.

The managing director post for Gyro New York has been vacant for a while, but was previously held by Wendy Lurrie.