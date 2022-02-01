Guy Fieri is the mayor of ‘Land of Loud Flavors’ in Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl spot

Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light Seltzer brand has recruited chef Guy Fieri — the self-proclaimed king of Flavortown — to introduce Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda at Super Bowl LVI.

The spot, directed by Dave Meyers, follows three friends cracking open Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas at a party. The sound turns the nearby refrigerator into a portal, leading to the magical “Land of Loud Flavors.” After hearing the “loud flavor,” two mysterious people steal the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas.

The trio run after them into the “Land of Loud Flavors,” which includes a bustling metropolis filled with restaurants. The pals eventually run into Fieri, who is the mayor of the “Land of Loud Flavors.”

Fieri tastes the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, declaring it to be the “loudest flavors ever.”

“Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick. This team has always made the best commercials and I’m stoked I get to play for them,” Fieri said in a press statement. “Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and I are all about loud flavors and I can’t wait for fans to see how the ‘Land of Loud Flavors’ comes to life!”

Bud Light immediately thought of Fieri for the campaign because of the chef’s robust Food Network portfolio, including shows like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

“He’s got an amazing personality,” Andy Goeler, VP of marketing at Bud Light, told Campaign US. “He has the energy and passion that you want associated with your brand on a platform like the Super Bowl.”

Goeler also credits the spot’s appeal to director Meyers’ “unique ability” to tell a story in a short amount of time. Meyers has directed music videos for the likes of Jay-Z, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez. He most recently directed an ad for Jif, starring Ludacris.

Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl campaign will give consumers the chance to see their name onscreen during the Big Game. Fans can enter the “Get Your Name in the Big Game” sweepstakes by posting on social media using the hashtags #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes, or by entering at landofloudflavors.com. The sweepstakes runs through February 8.

The winner will be able to spot their name among the neon lights of the downtown scene in the ad.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun,” Goeler said. “It's something that’ll get a lot of social conversation. It’s a bucket list thing for somebody to get their name in a Super Bowl ad.”

Last year, Bud Light Seltzer, which was launched in January 2021, released its first Super Bowl commercial featuring Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The spot reflected on how life has changed since the pandemic with people turning their struggles — or lemons — into lemonade.