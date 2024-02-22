Gut hires Katherine O’Brien as executive creative director

Miami-based creative agency Gut has appointed Katherine O’Brien as executive creative director, effective February 5.

O’Brien reports to Ricardo Casal, chief creative officer, out of Gut Miami.

She most recently served as a freelance group creative director at 72andSunny since October.

Her last permanent role was as group creative director at VaynerMedia from February 2022 to September 2023. She also spent just shy of three years as creative director at Grey Group, one year as senior creative at B-Reel and almost two years as associate creative director at Code and Theory.

O’Brien will oversee Gut’s creative teams and their work on a variety of projects spanning social, film and new business. So far, she’s been leading a new business pitch, working on TV and brand campaigns and meeting with content leads to strategize new ways to approach social.

She plans to create a more formalized roadmap for creative projects later this year.

“I believe that the second you’re briefed on a project, you get every meeting on the calendar from now until your client presentation,” she said. “Deliverables, expectations for each meeting — I like to be able to see the complete roadmap ahead of me for a creative project.”

She’ll also focus on enabling the creative department to tweak work that can reach consumers across a fragmented media landscape and experiment with a variety of measurement tools to evaluate the effectiveness of a modular media approach.

“We don’t need to communicate a singular message in 25 different places,” she said. “We can make 25 slightly different messages.”

O’Brien was originally set to work alongside Danny Alvarez, who served as executive creator director at Gut from 2021 before moving to Hispanic-focused integrated agency MEL in January. She continues to work with Dean Paradise, fellow executive creative director out of Miami.

In November, Gut sold a majority stake to global tech and digital consultancy Globant to expand into new markets and incorporate technology into its business. It hired Natalia Dávila as head of U.S. strategy in October and Sandra Alfaro as U.S. CEO in July.

Gut won agency and independent network of the year at last year’s Cannes Lions.

In August, it told Campaign US that it plans to expand globally as it reported that it doubled profits to $7 million in 2022.