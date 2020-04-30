Gun reform group Change the Ref creates gun-shaped soap as firearm sales spike

While everyone in America should be stocking up on cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and face masks as COVID-19 continues to sweep across the country, a disheartening amount of people have decided to buy guns instead.

The pandemic has caused a major increase in firearm and ammunition sales across the U.S., which has allowed the NRA to lobby for gun retailers to be considered "essential businesses" by the federal government.

Gun reform organization Change the Ref and Alma, an agency within DDB Latina, are trying to remind people of what the real priorities should be right now. The group has been creating batches of gun-shaped soap, with messages that say, "The more this disappears, the safer our lives will be."

"This is one of the most interesting initiatives that I have ever been involved in. With the antiviral weapons, we proved Joaquin and all victims of gun violence that keeping us home won’t limit our creativity and social power," said Manuel Oliver, who founded Change the Ref with his wife after their son, 17-year-old Joaquin, was killed during the Parkland school shooting in February 2019.

"Someone whose way of reacting to what is happening now is by buying a weapon can only be someone who visualizes a worse world in which death can only bring more death. Our best and only weapon is creativity, and with it we strive to open the eyes of these people to a better world where together we are able to defeat any type of virus — from COVID-19 to Colt45," said Alvar Suñol, CCO and co-president Alma.