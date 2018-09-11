Gun control and equal rights used in provocative voting drive

Voting needs U. Quite literally.

Partners + Napier has launched a provocative campaign that spotlights a variety of hot-button issues that spark passionate debate on both sides of the aisle in the lead up to National Election Day on November 6.

In each execution, the letter "u" is missing from topics including "reproductive rights," "gun control," "legalizing marijuana," "border security," "the Supreme Court" and "equal rights."

"This campaign is built on the insight that voting is one of the most personal things we can do," said Pete VonDerLinn, executive creative director at Partners + Napier.

"Voting literally makes your opinions, values and beliefs count. So instead of simply reminding people to vote, which historically doesn’t get people to the polls, we’re centering the campaign around hot-button issues that will provoke Americans to pull levers in the voting booth on November 6 and truly affect change."

"The Vote Needs U" campaign was launched in response to Pew Research from 2016 that showed 60 million U.S. citizens (one-in-four eligible voters) were not even registered.

Visitors to TheVoteNeedsU.com will find rotating images of eight controversial issues with the simple line: "Wherever you stand, the vote needs U." The campaign is presented in an intentionally nonpartisan way. It’s tied together with an online push using "#TheVoteNeedsU."