This gum brand wants to help teenagers live life to the fullest

Martin waited 85 years to embrace his true identity.

It’s something the photographer regrets every single day.

"I was literally having to hide my sexuality -- but who’s to accuse me of being gay because I’m photographing a guy?" he said.

"It’s tough to be an outsider. I regret being such a sissy. So nervous, so bloody shy. I left it until I was 85-years-old to come out. I’ve missed the boat as regards to finding a lovely partner, a soul mate that I could love, live with."

He has one message for the youth of today: don’t regret the things you never did, and be true to yourself.

"Go to it, be together -- it’s wonderful," he added.

Martin’s story is one of five raw mini-documentaries 5 Gum is showcasing as part of its "No Regrets" campaign, created in partnership with Energy BBDO.

A study conducted by the brand found that 97 percent of teenagers and seniors have at least one regret that has shaped their lives, with an average of 16 specific regrets.

The global initiative centers on the true stories of seniors in the U.S., U.K., Spain and China. Creatives worked with five different directors.

"We knew we wanted this to feel authentic, so we sourced real senior citizens from around the world with these remarkable stories to tell," said Andrés Ordóñez, chief creative officer, Energy BBDO. "It’s beautiful to see their genuine experiences and wisdom inspiring the youth of today. It’s how the world should be."

5 Gum has previously encouraged young people to leave their comfort zones with promotions such as "Truth or Dare."